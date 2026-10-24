How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

26 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) in an all NFC East clash, during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, October 26 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

The divisional rivals have identical 2-4 records, but it's the Eagles who have the longer losing streak. They are coming off four straight defeats, while the Cowboys have lost two on the spin.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles are heavily depleted, particularly at quarterback and the skill positions. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s squad is looking to stabilize an offense missing its primary engine.

Quarterback : Jalen Hurts is out for the season following a highly publicised medical situation involving a superficial blood clot. Backup Tanner McKee gets his second consecutive start. The team recently signed Joe Milton away from Dallas’ practice squad to serve as depth.

The Backfield Boost : In a massive morale boost, star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant and is on track to play. The team also tweaked their depth, signing Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad and waiving Jaydon Blue.

Decimated Receiving Corps : Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), alongside star tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), all missed consecutive practices on Thursday and Friday, casting severe doubt on their game-day statuses.

Offensive Line Reinforcements : Center Drew Kendall (knee) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee/pec) were both back with the first-team unit on Friday, a major plus given the sudden retirement of Lane Johnson and recent trades.

Pass Rush Concerns : Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s front is thin. Jonathan Greenard (ankle) was downgraded to a non-participant on Friday. Nolan Smith Jr. remains stuck in the concussion protocol, leaving linebackers A.J. Epenesa and Jalyx Hunt limited.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

Brian Schottenheimer’s team enters Week 7 under immense internal pressure following consecutive blowout primetime losses to Tampa Bay and Green Bay. However, unlike the Eagles, Dallas is getting healthier.

Quarterback Depth : Dak Prescott remains the established starter. Following the Eagles' poaching of Joe Milton, Dallas signed veteran Kyle Trask to their practice squad to slot behind backup Sam Howell.

Passing Offense Check-In : Wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) was upgraded to a full practice participant on Friday and will feature heavily alongside CeeDee Lamb. However, return specialist/receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs) is expected to miss Monday's game.

Defensive Upgrades : The struggling defense—coached by Christian Parker with senior help from Mike Zimmer/Mike Pettine—is set to welcome back key starters. Cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) were both upgraded to full practice participation. Linebacker Marist Liufau (forearm) was also cleared for full practice.

Offensive Line Health : Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) missed practice, but Broderick Jones (wrist) managed limited participation.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks