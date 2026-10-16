How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

Despite winning their opening two games of the season, the Eagles have now lost three on the bounce. They take on a Panthers side that is returning to action fresh from a bye week.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The headline development for the Eagles is at the quarterback position:

Jalen Hurts (QB) : Has been ruled OUT due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. The issue stems from being cleated in Week 4 against the Rams. Although he played through it last week in London, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the clot, forcing him to be sidelined while medical teams determine a course of treatment. Third-year quarterback Tanner McKee will make his first meaningful career start in his place.

DeVonta Smith (WR) : Provided a major boost by returning to practice for the first time since before Week 3, putting him on track to support McKee

Saquon Barkley (RB) : Started the week on the injury report with a hamstring issue, raising caution after sitting out the early portions of practice.

Will Shipley (RB) : Is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a partially torn plantar fascia.

Landon Dickerson (G) & Grant Calcaterra (TE) : Had their 21-day practice windows opened to return from Injured Reserve and participated in a limited capacity.

Drew Kendall (C) : Returned to practice after sitting out the Week 5 game in London with a knee injury.

Carolina Panthers Team News

Coming off their bye week, the Panthers are trending toward a healthier roster

Bryce Young (QB) : Fully participated in practice despite a minor knee issue and is currently playing some of the most efficient football of his career.

Taylor Moton (OT) : Had his 21-day practice window opened this week following a lung blood clot condition over the summer, completing full practice sessions.

Monroe Freeling (OT) : The rookie right tackle returned to practice in a limited capacity after initially missing time with a knee injury.

AJ Dillon (RB) : Did not participate in practice as he manages an ankle injury.

Damien Lewis (G), Jaelan Phillips (OLB), and Tommy Tremble (TE) : Were all listed as limited participants later in the week.

Jaycee Horn (CB) & Mike Jackson (CB) : Both defensive backs remain on Injured Reserve, meaning Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee are expected to start at outside cornerback.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks