How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers kick-off time

The Portland Trail Blazers face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action tonight, with live coverage available on ABC, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Rip City TV - KUNSDT2 and via Fubo's five-day free trial.