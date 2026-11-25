How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Match Preview

This matchup serves as the latest high-intensity NBA regular-season meeting between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, two perennial Eastern Conference rivals with plenty of playoff history. Both squads enter this contest looking to climb the conference standings and assert their dominance in what is expected to be a tightly contested physical battle. Miami brings its trademark defensive grit and clutch-time execution into the arena, relying on disciplined ball movement and tenacious perimeter defense to disrupt opponents.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to capitalize on their dynamic roster depth and recent momentum, leaning on elite scoring and high-energy play to dictate the pace of the floor. Injury reports and late-game roster updates will play a massive factor in how both coaches manage their rotations tonight, making this latest chapter in the Heat-76ers rivalry a must-watch affair for basketball purists and casual fans alike.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA action between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers have several viewing options available depending on location and language preference. For national television viewers, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN, while Spanish-language coverage is available nationwide on ESPN Deportes. Local and regional fans living within the Philadelphia broadcast market can tune in directly through NBC Sports Philadelphia.

If you do not have cable and want to watch the game for free, you can sign up for Fubo and take advantage of their five-day free trial. Fubo carries both ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia in many markets, allowing you to stream the entire matchup live on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or computer without paying a dime, provided you cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.