Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Roma will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 12:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Parma vs Roma are listed below. Fubo, Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and DAZN all carry coverage of this Serie A fixture.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can watch the match on your preferred platform as normal.

Parma host Roma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma in a Serie A fixture that carries different but equally pressing motivations for both sides.

Parma have spent much of the second half of the season scrapping for points in the bottom half of the table. Their recent results suggest a side that has found some resilience, though the title race above them was settled last weekend when Inter were crowned champions following a 2-0 win over this same Parma side at San Siro.

Roma arrive in Parma off the back of a statement performance. Claudio Ranieri's side dismantled Fiorentina 4-0 in their most recent outing, a result that underlined their quality when firing on all cylinders. The Giallorossi sit fifth in the table and will be pushing hard to consolidate or improve that position in the final weeks of the campaign.

For Parma, a home fixture against a Roma side chasing a European berth is a difficult ask, but their record on home soil this season has shown they are capable of making life uncomfortable for visiting teams. A draw against Napoli and back-to-back wins over Pisa and Udinese point to a team that does not simply roll over.

Roma's injury list has thinned their options in attack, with Artem Dovbyk among those unavailable. The visitors will need others to step up, and their recent form suggests the squad has the depth to do exactly that.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Parma vs Roma live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Parma head into this fixture with one injury concern. M. Frigan is listed as unavailable, and there are no suspensions affecting the squad. Their projected XI reads: Z. Suzuki; A. Circati, M. Troilo, A. N'Diaye, M. Keita; A. Bernabe, E. Del Prato; G. Strefezza, H. Nicolussi Caviglia, E. Valeri; M. Pellegrino.

Roma are without a number of players through injury. Artem Dovbyk, B. Zaragoza, Evan Ferguson, and Lorenzo Pellegrini are all sidelined, and there are no suspensions in the squad. Their projected XI is: M. Svilar; G. Mancini, M. Hermoso, E. N'Dicka; B. Cristante, M. Celik, M. Kone; M. Soule, N. Pisilli, Wesley; D. Malen. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Parma's last five Serie A matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home loss to Inter, the match in which the champions sealed the Scudetto. Before that, Parma won back-to-back games against Pisa (1-0) and Udinese (0-1 away), and drew 1-1 against both Napoli and Lazio. Across those five games, Parma scored five goals and conceded five.

Roma's last five Serie A fixtures delivered three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent match was a commanding 4-0 victory over Fiorentina. They also beat Bologna 0-2 away and Pisa 3-0, drew 1-1 with Atalanta, and suffered a 5-2 defeat to Inter. Roma scored ten goals and conceded nine across that run, though the Inter result accounts for more than half of the goals they let in.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Roma hosted Parma and won 2-1 in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Parma beat Roma 0-1 at the Tardini in February 2025, and Roma recorded a 5-0 home win over Parma in December 2024. Across the last five Serie A meetings on record, Roma have won three times to Parma's one, with one result going in Parma's favour.

Standings

In Serie A, Parma currently sit 13th while Roma are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: