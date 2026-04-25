Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Pisa will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Parma vs Pisa will be broadcast live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below for viewers in eligible territories.

Parma host Pisa at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The two sides arrive in very different circumstances, and the gap in recent form makes this a compelling watch.

Parma have steadied themselves after a difficult mid-season run. Back-to-back draws against Napoli and Lazio, followed by a win at Udinese, suggest a side that has found some resilience, even if the performances have been uneven.

Pisa's situation is considerably more pressing. Rooted to the foot of the Serie A standings, they have lost four of their last five league matches and have conceded heavily along the way. A 5-0 defeat to Como last month illustrated just how stretched they have become.

For Parma, three points would provide some breathing room from the relegation places. They sit in 14th, and while safety is not yet secured, a home win here would go a long way toward settling any nerves.

Pisa need a result badly. With the season entering its final weeks, the gap between them and survival is narrowing the window for recovery. Manager and players alike will know that defeats like the recent 3-0 loss at Roma cannot keep happening.

Read on for full details on how to watch Parma vs Pisa live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and head-to-head record.

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Pisa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Parma will be without Lautaro Valenti and Mats Frigan through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Their projected XI features Zion Suzuki in goal, a back line including Circati and N'Diaye, and Bernabé and Strefezza providing creativity in the attacking third.

Pisa head into the match missing Samuel Iling-Junior, Dylan Denoon, and Lorran through injury, though no players are suspended. Their projected starting lineup has Semper between the posts, with Aebischer and Akinsanmiro expected to operate centrally. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Parma's last five Serie A outings produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Udinese, a clean sheet that snapped a run of dropped points. Before that, they held Napoli to a 1-1 draw and did the same against Lazio, though losses to Cremonese and a 4-1 defeat at Torino earlier in the run showed their defensive fragility. Across the five matches, they scored five goals and conceded six.

Pisa's form makes for difficult reading. Four consecutive defeats coming into this fixture include a 3-0 loss at Roma and a 5-0 thrashing by Como, with a 1-0 defeat at Torino sandwiched in between. Their only positive result in the last five was a 3-1 win over Cagliari in March. They have scored five goals across those five games but conceded ten, a return that underlines the scale of their defensive problems.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in December 2025 in Serie A, when Pisa hosted Parma and lost 1-0. Before that, the fixtures were contested in Serie B, where Parma won three of the four meetings, with one draw. Parma have the stronger record across the five matches, with Pisa claiming just one victory in that span.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Parma sit 14th while Pisa are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Pisa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: