Today's game between Palmeiras and Junior FC will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Palmeiras vs Junior FC are listed below. Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are the confirmed broadcasters for this Copa Libertadores fixture.

Palmeiras host Junior FC in a Copa Libertadores Group F fixture that has direct implications for the final standings. The Brazilian side enter this match in second place, with the Colombian visitors sitting fourth and in need of a result to keep their continental campaign alive.

Abel Ferreira's side have shown they are hard to beat, but their recent Copa Libertadores form has been tested. A 1-0 defeat to Cerro Porteno on May 21 was a rare slip, and Palmeiras will be keen to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

Junior FC arrive in Sao Paulo with momentum behind them. Alfredo Arias's side beat Sporting Cristal 3-2 in the Copa Libertadores on May 21, a result that showed they can compete at this level when they find their best form.

The two sides met earlier in this group stage, drawing 1-1 when Junior hosted Palmeiras in Barranquilla on April 9. That result means both teams know what to expect from the other, and Palmeiras will be determined to take all three points on home soil.

The backdrop to this fixture is a group that remains open. Palmeiras need to protect second place, while Junior know that anything less than a win could end their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Palmeiras vs Junior FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Palmeiras ahead of this fixture. Coach Abel Ferreira has reported no listed injuries or suspensions, and no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Junior FC are similarly without confirmed team news. Coach Alfredo Arias has provided no injury or suspension updates, and no probable lineup has been released. Further information will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Palmeiras head into this match with a mixed recent run across all competitions. They have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was an impressive 3-0 win away at Flamengo in the Serie A on May 24, which followed a 1-0 Copa Libertadores loss to Cerro Porteno on May 21. They drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro before that, beat EC Jacuipense 4-1 in cup action, and drew 1-1 with Remo in the Serie A. Palmeiras have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Junior FC arrive in reasonable shape. They have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 win over Santa Fe in the Primera A on May 24, and they followed that with a 3-2 Copa Libertadores win over Sporting Cristal on May 21. Junior also drew 1-1 with Santa Fe, drew 2-2 with Once Caldas, and beat Once Caldas 1-0 across the rest of this run. They have scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Junior FC hosted Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores on April 9, 2026. Prior to that, all recorded head-to-head matches between the clubs have gone in Palmeiras's favour. In 2019, Palmeiras won 3-0 at home and 2-0 away in Barranquilla, while 2018 produced a 3-1 Palmeiras home win and a 3-0 victory in Barranquilla. Across the last five meetings, Palmeiras have won four and drawn one, scoring eleven goals and conceding just one.

Standings

In Group F of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras currently occupy second place while Junior FC sit fourth. The gap between the sides makes this a critical fixture for both clubs' hopes of progressing from the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: