Today's game between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno will kick-off at May 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño are listed below. Viewers travelling outside their home country can use a Virtual Private Network to access their preferred streaming platform and bypass geographic restrictions.

Palmeiras host Cerro Porteño in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture that carries real weight at the top of Group F.

Palmeiras sit first in the group and have been steady if not spectacular in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, though three of those have ended in draws, pointing to a side that is difficult to break down but not always clinical at the other end.

Cerro Porteño arrive in São Paulo in second place, just behind their hosts in the standings. The Paraguayan club will know that a positive result here could reshape the group entirely, but they travel on the back of a loss to Sportivo Trinidense in their domestic league.

The two sides met just weeks ago in Asunción, where the first leg ended 1-1. Palmeiras will be looking to turn that draw into an advantage on home soil, while Cerro will be equally determined to protect what they earned in Paraguay.

For Palmeiras, this is a chance to tighten their grip on top spot and build momentum ahead of a busy stretch. The Brazilian giants, founded in 1914 and among the most decorated clubs on the continent, know what it takes to progress deep into this competition.

Cerro Porteño showed in the first leg that they are no pushover. Their Copa Libertadores win over Junior FC earlier this month demonstrated they can perform when the stakes are raised.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Libertadores clash.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Palmeiras, and Cerro Porteño have similarly reported no absences at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for either team. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Palmeiras head into this fixture with a mixed but unbeaten recent run. Across their last five matches they have recorded two wins and three draws, with their most recent outing ending 1-1 against Cruzeiro in the Série A. They beat EC Jacuipense 4-1 in cup action before that, and their Copa Libertadores form includes a 2-0 win away at Sporting Cristal. They have scored eight goals across the five games and conceded five, with no defeats in that stretch.

Cerro Porteño's form is more uneven. They have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last four league matches, with a Copa Libertadores win over Junior FC the standout result. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 defeat to Sportivo Trinidense in the División Profesional, and they drew 1-1 with Palmeiras in the first leg of this tie at the end of April. Across five matches they have scored four goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Cerro Porteño hosted Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores on April 30, setting up this return leg. Across the last five head-to-head matches, all played in the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras have the stronger record with three wins to Cerro's none, and one draw shared between the sides. Palmeiras have scored nine goals in those five fixtures, conceding just four.

Standings

In Group F of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras currently occupy first place with Cerro Porteño directly behind them in second. The gap between the sides makes this fixture a direct contest for top spot in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: