Today's game between Palestino and Deportivo Riestra will kick-off at May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Palestino vs Deportivo Riestra are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, or Tubi.

Palestino and Deportivo Riestra meet in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana in what amounts to a must-deliver fixture for both clubs with their continental campaigns hanging in the balance.

The Chilean side head into this match under Guillermo Farre having picked up a useful Primera Division win over Union La Calera on May 24, though their Sudamericana form tells a different story. Back-to-back group stage defeats — to Gremio and Montevideo City Torque — have left them sitting fourth in Group F with ground to make up.

Deportivo Riestra arrive in similarly difficult shape. Guillermo Duro's side were beaten 4-1 by Montevideo City Torque in their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing, a result that followed a 3-0 loss to Gremio earlier in the group stage. The Argentine club have found continental football a punishing environment so far this campaign.

Both sides know that a defeat here could effectively end their hopes of advancing from the group. Riestra sit third in the table, one place above Palestino, but the gap between them is narrow enough that this result will reshape the standings in a meaningful way.

The only previous meeting between these clubs ended goalless — a Copa Sudamericana draw played at Riestra's ground in April — which offers little by way of precedent but does suggest neither side finds it easy to break the other down.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Palestino vs Deportivo Riestra, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Palestino vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Palestino head coach Guillermo Farre has not yet provided confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad information.

Deportivo Riestra are in a similar position under Guillermo Duro, with no confirmed absences or probable lineup available. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Palestino have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Union La Calera in the Primera Division on May 24, which offered some confidence ahead of this continental fixture. That domestic form has been notably stronger than their Sudamericana record, where a 2-0 defeat to Gremio and a 1-0 loss to Montevideo City Torque have been damaging. Their one bright spot in the group came in a goalless draw with Gremio back in April.

Deportivo Riestra arrive with a two-win, one-draw, two-loss record from their last five outings, though the defeats have come at the worst possible moments. A 4-1 thrashing by Montevideo City Torque in their most recent Copa Sudamericana match was a serious blow, and a 3-0 loss to Gremio earlier in the group stage compounded the damage. Riestra's two wins in this run — a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Montevideo City Torque in April and a 2-0 league win over Independiente — show they are capable of results, but their continental form has been difficult.





Head-to-Head Record

PAL Last match DER 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Deportivo Riestra 0 - 0 Palestino 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a single meeting. The two sides drew 0-0 at Deportivo Riestra's ground on April 8, 2026, in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. That blank scoreline in the first encounter sets an intriguing backdrop for this return fixture, with both clubs now under greater pressure to find a win.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Palestino currently occupy fourth place while Deportivo Riestra sit third, meaning this fixture is effectively a direct contest for survival in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palestino vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: