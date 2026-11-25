How to watch Pafos FC vs FC Midtjylland with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Conference League - Game Week 4 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Alphamega Stadium

Pafos FC host FC Midtjylland at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol in a Conference League league-phase match.

Both clubs arrive in the lower reaches of the table. Pafos sit 30th and Midtjylland 34th, so every point carries weight in the race for a place in the knockout stages.

Pafos are coached by Ricardo Sa Pinto and come into the game after a 2-1 away win at Omonia Aradippou in the Cyprus League on November 21. That result followed a 4-2 victory over Omonia 29 Maiou earlier in the month.

Their last European outing was a 3-1 defeat to FC Twente on November 5, a result that left them with work to do in the standings.

Midtjylland, led by Mike Tullberg, have found some momentum at home. They won 2-0 away at Broendby in the Superleague on November 23, their most recent match.

That win offered some relief after a 6-1 Conference League defeat to Ajax on November 5. The Danish side will want to carry the Broendby performance into Europe.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match, along with team news, form and standings.

Team news & squads