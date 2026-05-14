Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at May 14, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional are listed below.

The match is available to watch in the United States on TUDN, with DirecTV Stream also carrying the channel for those using a cable-replacement service.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can allow you to connect to a domestic server and access your usual streaming service as normal. This is a straightforward way to bypass geo-restrictions and watch the game live wherever you are.

Pachuca host Club Universidad Nacional at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, with both sides meeting again in Liga MX after a tightly contested earlier encounter this season.

Pachuca come into this fixture having won two of their last three league matches, including a 2-0 victory over Toluca on May 10. That result followed an earlier win away at Toluca, showing a side that has found some consistency after a difficult mid-April run.

Club Universidad Nacional arrive in impressive form. Pumas have won three of their last five Liga MX outings and drew 3-3 twice against CF America in their two most recent fixtures, demonstrating an attacking approach that has produced goals at a high rate.

The two sides met at this same ground in late April, with Pumas winning 2-0. That result will give the visitors confidence, though Pachuca are a different proposition at home and will be eager to reverse that scoreline.

In the Clausura standings, Pumas sit first while Pachuca are fourth, making this a fixture with clear implications for the table's upper reaches.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the match, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Pachuca ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Club Universidad Nacional are also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Pachuca have won three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home win over Toluca on May 10, following a 1-0 away victory against the same opponents on May 4. The two defeats in that run came against Club Universidad Nacional, who beat them 2-0 in late April, and Tijuana, who won 3-1. Pachuca's fifth result was a 3-1 win away at Monterrey. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Club Universidad Nacional have won three of their last five Liga MX fixtures. Their two most recent outings were both 3-3 draws against CF America, on May 11 and May 3. Before those draws, Pumas had won three consecutive league games, including a 2-0 victory over Pachuca in late April, a 4-2 win over FC Juarez, and a 2-0 win at Atletico de San Luis. Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-0 to Club Universidad Nacional on April 25, 2026, when Pachuca hosted Pumas in a Liga MX fixture at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo. Before that, Pachuca won 3-1 at home in November 2025. Across the last five meetings, Pachuca have won three and Club Universidad Nacional have won two, with the sides scoring a combined 13 goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Club Universidad Nacional sit first while Pachuca are placed fourth. In the Apertura table, Pachuca are ninth and Club Universidad Nacional are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: