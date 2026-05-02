LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

Today's game between Osasuna and Barcelona will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Osasuna vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo carries the match and offers a free trial period, making it a practical option for viewers who want to stream without committing to a full subscription immediately. ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage and is accessible through multiple providers. DirecTV Stream and ESPN Select round out the available options for US-based viewers.

Barcelona travel to Pamplona to face Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in LaLiga, with Hansi Flick's side sitting top of the table and firmly in control of the title race.

The Catalans arrive in Navarra having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their LaLiga form proving particularly sharp in recent weeks. A 4-1 demolition of Espanyol and back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Getafe underline the consistency Flick has built into this squad.

Osasuna, sitting ninth in the standings, will look to make life difficult on home soil. They beat Sevilla 2-1 last weekend to snap a run of mixed results, and the Estadio El Sadar has never been an easy ground for visiting sides.

Barcelona do arrive with a depleted attacking unit. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are both sidelined through injury, while Jules Koundé is unavailable after picking up a suspension. Those absences will test the squad's depth at a stage of the season where every point matters.

Osasuna have their own concerns, with Ivan Benito missing, though their defensive structure has remained reasonably solid even through a patchy run of form that has included two draws and a defeat in their last five.

The head-to-head record tilts firmly in Barcelona's favour, and the table gap between the two clubs reflects the difference in quality. Osasuna will need a performance well above their recent level to cause an upset.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Osasuna have one confirmed absentee ahead of this fixture, with I. Benito listed as injured. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Barcelona face a more significant injury list heading into the trip to Pamplona. Lamine Yamal, Jordi Torrents, and Raphinha are all ruled out through injury, while Jules Koundé is unavailable due to a suspension. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed by either club at this stage.

Form

Osasuna head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Sevilla on April 26, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao. The two draws in that run, 1-1 against Real Betis and 2-2 against Deportivo Alaves, show a side capable of competing but prone to dropping points at home and away.

Barcelona's last five matches tell a different story. Flick's side recorded four wins and one defeat across LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring nine goals in the process. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Getafe on April 25, and they also beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League on April 14. The only blemish was a 2-0 loss to Atletico in the first leg of that European tie on April 8. Barcelona have kept two clean sheets in their last five and conceded just three goals across the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on December 13, 2025, when Barcelona beat Osasuna 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five meetings listed, Barcelona have been dominant, winning four and losing one. That sole defeat came at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024, when Osasuna won 4-2 in a result that stands as a clear outlier against the broader pattern. Barcelona have scored 13 goals across the five fixtures and conceded six.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona lead the table in first place, while Osasuna sit ninth heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: