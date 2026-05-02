Today's game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 4:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, ION, and Tubi in the United States.

Fubo carries the NWSL as part of its sports streaming package and offers a free trial for new subscribers. ION broadcasts NWSL Saturday Night Doubleheaders and tripleheaders as part of its free-to-air coverage across 50 matches this season. Tubi is also available as a free streaming option.

Orlando Pride host Washington Spirit in NWSL action, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Orlando come into this match having lost their most recent outing, a 3-2 defeat to Racing Louisville that snapped a run of results that had shown real promise. The Pride will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home support.

Washington arrive in far better shape. The Spirit demolished Kansas City Current 4-0 in their last match, a result that underlined their attacking quality and sent a clear message to the rest of the division.

Sitting sixth in the NWSL standings, Washington have a slight edge over Orlando, who occupy eighth. The Spirit will see this as a chance to push further up the table, while the Pride know that a home win could close the gap significantly.

These two sides have history worth noting. Orlando have gotten the better of Washington in recent meetings, and the Spirit will be determined to reverse that trend on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Orlando Pride ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Washington Spirit have also not released official squad information at this stage. Full team news for the Spirit will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Orlando Pride head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five NWSL outings. The defeat to Racing Louisville, which ended 3-2, was a setback after back-to-back positive results, including a 2-1 win over Angel City FC and a 3-0 away victory against Chicago Stars. The Pride have shown they can score freely but have struggled for consistency, conceding in several of those matches. A goalless draw with Gotham FC and a 1-1 result against Denver Summit FC earlier in the run further illustrate the uneven form.

Washington Spirit arrive with considerably more confidence, winning two of their last five and drawing the other three without a single defeat. The 4-0 dismantling of Kansas City Current is the standout result, while a 2-0 win away at Bay FC also demonstrated the Spirit's ability to perform on the road. Washington have kept clean sheets in three of their last five matches, a defensive record that gives them a solid platform heading into this contest.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-3 win for Orlando Pride, who came from behind at Washington in October 2025. That result continued a pattern of Orlando dominance in this fixture: across the last five encounters, the Pride have won three times compared to one win for the Spirit, with one match also going Orlando's way in the 2024 NWSL Championship run. Washington's only victory in the series came in April 2025, a 1-0 win at Orlando, making this a rivalry that has tilted firmly in the Pride's favour in recent seasons.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Washington Spirit sit sixth while Orlando Pride are eighth, meaning the Spirit arrive with a slight positional advantage heading into this contest.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: