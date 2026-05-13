Today's game between Orlando City and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union are listed below.

This match is available exclusively through Apple TV, which holds broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app works on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help. Connect to a server in your home country before signing into your Apple TV account to get around geo-restrictions and access your usual stream from abroad.

Orlando City host Philadelphia Union at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that finds both clubs in the lower reaches of the table and desperate for points.

Orlando have shown they are capable of producing moments of genuine quality this season. Their comeback win over Inter Miami — recovering from three goals down to win 4-3 — was one of the more dramatic results in MLS this year. Oscar Pareja's side can hurt opponents, but their inconsistency has kept them rooted in the bottom half of the East.

The Lions' most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to CF Montreal, a flat performance that followed that Inter Miami high. Pareja will want a sharper response at home, where the crowd at Inter&Co Stadium can provide a genuine lift.

Philadelphia arrive in Florida carrying their own troubles. Jim Curtin's side sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and have struggled to string results together. A 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution last time out continued a run that has featured more draws than wins.

The Union's inability to win consistently is the central problem. They have drawn three of their last five matches, and while they have not been shipping goals freely, they are not scoring enough to climb the table either.

For both clubs, this is the kind of fixture that can shift a season's trajectory. A win for Orlando would ease the pressure on Pareja and move them clear of the drop zone. A result for Philadelphia would represent a genuine statement of intent from a side that has underperformed all spring.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Orlando City have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Philadelphia Union are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Orlando City have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 MLS defeat to CF Montreal on May 9. Earlier in the run, they beat Inter Miami 4-3 in a dramatic MLS comeback and defeated New England Revolution 4-3 in the US Open Cup. They also beat Charlotte FC 4-1 in the league, though a 3-2 loss to DC United also features in this stretch. Orlando scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings, showing attacking threat but some defensive vulnerability.

Philadelphia Union have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS loss to New England Revolution on May 9. The Union drew 0-0 with Nashville SC on May 2 and also drew 3-3 with Toronto FC and 0-0 with DC United during this run. Their only win came in a 2-0 MLS victory over Columbus Crew on April 25. Philadelphia have scored just four goals and conceded five across the five matches, with a lack of attacking output a clear concern.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 5, 2025, when Philadelphia Union and Orlando City drew 0-0 at Subaru Park in an MLS fixture. Before that, Orlando beat Philadelphia 2-4 away on February 23, 2025, and won 2-1 at home on October 2, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Orlando hold two wins to Philadelphia's one, with two draws rounding out the record.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Orlando City currently sit 14th while Philadelphia Union are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: