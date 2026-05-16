Today's game between Orlando City and Atlanta United will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Orlando City vs Atlanta United are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer in 2026. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. The app works on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

For fans travelling outside their home region, Apple TV's global rights mean this match is available in over 100 countries through the same app. If you run into access issues abroad, connecting to a server in your home country via a VPN before signing into your Apple TV account should resolve any geo-restrictions.

Orlando City host Atlanta United at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real stakes for both clubs near the foot of the table.

Orlando arrive into this game off the back of a 4-3 win over Philadelphia Union on May 13, a result that continued a pattern of high-scoring, unpredictable performances from Oscar Pareja's side. The Lions have shown they can score goals in bunches, but defensive lapses have cost them points throughout the season.

That Philadelphia win followed a 2-0 defeat to CF Montreal, which was itself a flat response to the remarkable 4-3 comeback against Inter Miami in early May. Orlando's form is streaky, and their position in the lower half of the Eastern Conference reflects a team that has not yet found the consistency to climb the table.

Atlanta United travel to Florida having lost their most recent MLS outing 2-1 to LA Galaxy on May 9. The Five Stripes had shown signs of improvement in the weeks prior, winning back-to-back games against CF Montreal and Toronto FC in the league, but that Galaxy defeat was a reminder of how quickly momentum can slip.

The visitors sit just two places and a handful of points behind Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings, which means this fixture has the feel of a direct battle between two clubs who cannot afford to keep dropping points. A win for either side would provide a meaningful boost in a congested lower half of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Orlando City have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

Atlanta United are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Orlando City have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 MLS win over Philadelphia Union on May 13. Earlier in the run, they beat Inter Miami 4-3 in a dramatic MLS comeback and defeated New England Revolution 4-3 in the US Open Cup. A 2-0 league defeat to CF Montreal and a 3-2 loss to DC United are the two blemishes in this stretch. Orlando have scored 16 goals and conceded 12 across those five outings, showing consistent attacking output alongside a vulnerability at the back.

Atlanta United have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS defeat to LA Galaxy on May 9. Before that, Atlanta beat CF Montreal 3-1 at home and won 1-2 at Toronto FC in the league, with a 0-2 US Open Cup victory over Charlotte FC also in the mix. Losses to New England Revolution and the Galaxy complete the picture. Atlanta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have produced goals and no shortage of drama. The most recent fixture in this series came in May 2025, when Atlanta United won 3-2 at home against Orlando City. Before that, Orlando had beaten Atlanta 3-0 at Inter&Co Stadium in April 2025, and the Lions also won the two meetings that took place in the second half of 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Orlando hold the upper hand with three wins to Atlanta's two, and the home side will be looking to extend that advantage on their own turf.

Standings

Both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the MLS Eastern Conference, and the gap between them is narrow enough that this fixture carries direct implications for where each side finishes in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando City vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: