Today's game between Olimpia and Audax Italiano will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Olimpia vs Audax Italiano are listed below. Subscribers can watch live through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect depending on their region and package.

Olimpia host Audax Italiano in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries serious weight for both clubs as the group stage reaches a critical point.

Olipia arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory away at Luqueno in the División Profesional, and they backed that up with a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Vasco da Gama just days earlier. Pablo Andres Sanchez's side sit top of Group G and know a positive result would strengthen their grip on first place.

Audax Italiano head into this match from a difficult run. Gustavo Lema's side lost 3-0 to Coquimbo Unido in the Chilean Primera División earlier this month, a result that exposed real vulnerabilities. Their Copa Sudamericana form has been more encouraging, with back-to-back wins over Barracas Central and Vasco da Gama, but consistency remains elusive.

The two sides met earlier in this group stage, with Olimpia running out 2-0 winners when Audax hosted them in April. That result gives the Paraguayan club a psychological edge heading into this rematch.

Olipia's home support will be a factor. They have shown they can win ugly on the road, and at home they will be expected to control the tempo against a Chilean side still searching for their best form in this competition.

For Audax, the equation is straightforward. They sit third in the group and need points. A defeat here would leave their Copa Sudamericana campaign in serious trouble with limited room for error remaining.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Olimpia vs Audax Italiano live.

How to watch Olimpia vs Audax Italiano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Olimpia ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been announced by Pablo Andres Sanchez's camp. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news emerges.

Audax Italiano are in a similar position, with Gustavo Lema yet to confirm any injury list, suspensions, or probable lineup. Check back nearer the match for the latest team news from both sides.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Olimpia arrive in excellent shape, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory at Luqueno on May 23, and they also beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in the Copa Sudamericana on May 20. Earlier in the run they won 3-2 against Recoleta and 1-2 away at Barracas Central in continental play. Their only defeat came against Sportivo San Lorenzo. Olimpia have scored ten goals across those five matches, conceding six, and have not lost in their last four outings.

Audax Italiano have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one defeat rounding out the sequence. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Cobresal in the Primera División on May 23, and they beat Barracas Central 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on May 19. Those wins followed a 3-0 defeat to Coquimbo Unido and a 1-2 loss to Vasco da Gama in continental play. A 1-1 draw with Barracas Central in late April completes a mixed five-match run in which they scored eight goals and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record

OLI Last match AUD 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Audax Italiano 0 - 2 Olimpia 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides took place on April 9, 2026, when Audax Italiano hosted Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana group stage and lost 0-2. That result gives Olimpia a perfect record in this fixture from the available data, and they will be looking to repeat that performance on home soil.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Olimpia currently lead the standings in first place, with Audax Italiano sitting third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olimpia vs Audax Italiano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: