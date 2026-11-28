Old Dominion Monarchs vs Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles live streams

Old Dominion Monarchs vs Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 13:00 S.B. Ballard Stadium

Southern Mississippi heads on the road to face Old Dominion in a critical late-season conference battle on November 28, 2026. Both programs are fighting to secure vital postseason positioning as the regular season draws to a close, making this clash essential viewing for Sun Belt fans. Viewers looking to catch every snap live can utilize Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers to stream the action effortlessly.

The matchup will be broadcast live exclusively on ESPN+, making it easily accessible for cord-cutters watching across mobile devices, smart TVs, or streaming sticks. Fans without a traditional cable subscription can log directly into the ESPN app using valid credentials or an active streaming bundle that includes the network to watch the game unfold in real time.

Southern Mississippi enters this contest looking to exploit late-season momentum and showcase an evolving offensive scheme under its coaching staff. Meanwhile, Old Dominion aims to leverage its home-field advantage to disrupt the Golden Eagles' rhythm and secure a statement victory in front of the home crowd.

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