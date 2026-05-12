Today's game between Olancho FC and FC Motagua will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Olancho FC vs FC Motagua are listed below. The match is available to watch live through Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Liga Nacional coverage.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN can allow you to access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to watch the match live.

Olancho FC host FC Motagua in the Liga Nacional, with both clubs locked in a tight battle at the top of the Clausura standings.

Olancho arrive in strong form after winning the first leg of this fixture just days ago, beating Motagua 2-1 on May 10. That result will give the home side confidence, though they have been inconsistent across their last five matches, picking up just one win alongside two draws and two defeats.

For Motagua, that loss was only their second in five Liga Nacional outings, and they will be eager to respond. Their 5-1 demolition of CD Choloma in late April showed they are capable of clinical, high-scoring performances when the conditions are right.

With Olancho sitting second in the Clausura table and Motagua third, the margin between these sides is slim. Every point carries weight at this stage of the campaign.

These two clubs have met four times in the past year alone, underscoring just how frequently their paths cross in Honduran football. The familiarity between the squads adds an extra edge to what is already a charged rivalry.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are available through the broadcasters listed below.

How to watch Olancho FC vs FC Motagua with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Olancho FC ahead of this match, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

FC Motagua are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been provided. Further information is expected to be available nearer to the fixture.

Form

Olancho FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Liga Nacional matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over FC Motagua on May 10, which followed a 1-3 defeat to Genesis FC three days earlier. They also drew 2-2 with Genesis FC on May 1 and were held to a goalless draw by Motagua on April 24. Across those five games, Olancho have scored five goals and conceded eight.

FC Motagua have one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five league outings. Their standout result was a 5-1 win against CD Choloma on April 26, though they have since lost twice, including that 1-2 reverse against Olancho on May 10. They drew 1-1 with Genesis FC on May 4 and were beaten 2-1 by Lobos UPNFM on May 1. Motagua have scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on May 10, 2026, when Olancho FC won 2-1 away at FC Motagua in the Liga Nacional. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in April and 1-1 in March, both in the same competition. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Olancho FC have won two, with two draws and one Motagua victory — a 3-2 win for Motagua in November 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Olancho FC currently sit second while FC Motagua are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olancho FC vs FC Motagua today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: