Today's game between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal Women will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Women are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Fubo, Paramount+, or CBS Sports Network.

Arsenal Women travel to the Groupama Stadium in Lyon for the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final, carrying a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Renee Slegers' side are 90 minutes away from back-to-back finals, and the atmosphere in France promises to be fierce.

The Gunners earned their slender lead in dramatic fashion. Olivia Smith's late winner, Arsenal's record signing, punished a defensive error to give the defending champions the edge after they had trailed to an early Brand goal. It was a result built on resilience and clinical finishing when it mattered most.

Lyon will need to overturn that deficit on home soil, and the French club have the quality and the motivation to do exactly that. Jonatan Giráldez's squad know this ground well, and they will throw everything at Arsenal from the first whistle in search of the two goals they need to reach the final.

The returning Leah Williamson gives Arsenal real cause for confidence at the back. The England captain played over an hour in the first leg after making her comeback from injury, and her presence at centre-back is a significant boost for a Gunners side that has been stretched by absences throughout the season.

For Lyon, the tie is not without its own subplot. Lindsey Heaps, the trailblazing American midfielder, is approaching the end of her European chapter and a place in the final would be a fitting farewell before her expected return to the NWSL. She was on the losing side in the first leg, and will be desperate to help turn this tie around.

Arsenal go into this game having already navigated a demanding fixture schedule, including a WSL match against Leicester City just days before this second leg. Squad management has been a constant consideration for Slegers, who has had to balance domestic and European commitments throughout.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Women live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for OL Lyonnes ahead of this second leg. Updates on their squad will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Arsenal head into the match without confirmed injury or suspension details in the current data, though prior reporting noted absences for Beth Mead and Steph Catley heading into the first leg. Leah Williamson featured for over an hour at the Emirates, which will have encouraged Slegers ahead of the trip to France. Further team news for both sides will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Lyon arrive at this second leg in mixed form across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the first leg, a result that leaves them needing to overturn a deficit. Before that setback, they were in dominant shape, beating Dijon Foot 4-0 in the Premiere Ligue and dismantling VfL Wolfsburg by the same scoreline in the Women's Champions League. A 2-2 draw with Strasbourg and a 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg in the earlier semi-final leg round out a run of two wins, one draw, and two defeats across those five games.

Arsenal's recent form tells a story of a team capable of winning the matches that matter most. Their last five outings produced three wins and two losses, with 11 goals scored and six conceded. The 2-1 victory over Lyon in the first leg sits alongside a 5-2 thrashing of Tottenham in the WSL and a 3-1 Champions League win over Chelsea as the highlights of that run. Defeats to Brighton in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Champions League show Slegers' side are not infallible, but they have consistently delivered in the biggest moments.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the first leg of this very tie, with Arsenal winning 2-1 at the Emirates on April 26, 2026. That result shifted the head-to-head balance in Arsenal's favour across the last five recorded encounters, which also include a 2-1 Lyon win at Arsenal in the Women's Champions League in October 2025 and a remarkable 4-1 Arsenal victory at the Groupama Stadium in April 2025, a result that helped the Gunners reach last season's final. Lyon edged a tight 2-1 win at Arsenal in April 2025's first leg of that same semi-final, and the sequence stretches back to a 1-0 Lyon win at Arsenal in December 2022. Arsenal hold three wins from those five meetings, with Lyon taking the other two.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League, Lyon enter this second leg as the higher-ranked side in the competition's standings, sitting second, while Arsenal are placed fifth. That context makes Arsenal's first-leg advantage all the more significant, with the Gunners having outperformed their league seeding to put themselves on the brink of a second successive final.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OL Lyonnes vs Arsenal Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: