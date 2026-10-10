Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Cotton Bowl Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 14:30 p.m. CT (15:30 p.m. ET).

How to watch and live stream Oklahoma vs Texas

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ABC as well as ESPN Unlimited among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ABC to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Oklahoma vs Texas Preview

The Oklahoma Sooners (2-2) face the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (4-0) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday afternoon in College Football action. The SEC matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC as the longtime rivals renew their annual Red River Rivalry during the State Fair of Texas.

Oklahoma enters looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia in its most recent contest. The Sooners have struggled offensively, averaging just 22 points per game, with quarterback John Mateer working to establish consistency in the passing game. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and tight end Rocky Beers have been key targets, while Oklahoma's rushing attack has struggled to generate production. The Sooners have been much stronger defensively, ranking among the nation's leaders in passing yards allowed and third-down conversion defense. Head coach Brent Venables will look to that unit to slow down Texas and help Oklahoma pull off an upset after losing the previous two meetings against the Longhorns.

Texas enters undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the nation after opening the season with four consecutive victories, including impressive wins over Ohio State and Tennessee. The Longhorns most recently defeated the Volunteers 20-17 on the road before enjoying a bye week, maintaining their position atop the national rankings. Quarterback Arch Manning leads an offense featuring talented playmakers such as wide receiver Ryan Wingo and running back Hollywood Smothers, while head coach Steve Sarkisian has emphasized the importance of avoiding turnovers against Oklahoma's formidable defense. Texas defeated the Sooners 23-6 last season and will look to claim its third consecutive Red River Rivalry victory while protecting its unbeaten record and national championship aspirations.