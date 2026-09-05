Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Ball State Cardinals NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Ball State Cardinals kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Ohio Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ball State Cardinals. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Ohio State vs Ball State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the Big Ten Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to BTN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Ohio State vs Ball State Preview

Ball State begins its 2026 season after finishing 4-8 last year. The Cardinals will have a new starting quarterback in Keldric Luster, a transfer from Texas State who has appeared in nine career games. Ball State also returns running back TJ Horton, who led the returning backs with 180 rushing yards in 2025, while Ameir Glenn, Willizhuan Yates and DJ Fields are the three returning starters on defense. The Cardinals face a difficult opener against the nation’s top-ranked team and will be playing Ohio State for the first time in program history.

No. 1 Ohio State begins the season after going 12-2 and reaching the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in 2025. The Buckeyes return quarterback Julian Sayin, who threw for 3,610 yards last season, along with running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State’s defense allowed only 9.3 points and 219.1 total yards per game in 2025, both best in the nation. The Buckeyes have won 26 straight season openers and are 39-1 all-time against current MAC programs entering Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium.