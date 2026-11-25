How to watch OFI Crete vs Anderlecht with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Pankritio Stadium

OFI Crete host Anderlecht at the Pankritio Stadium in a Europa League league-phase fixture. Two sides separated by a single place in the table meet on Crete.

OFI arrive after a 2-0 Super League defeat to Panathinaikos on November 22. That result followed a goalless draw with Atromitos and came after a Europa League win away at Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Christos Kontis has seen his team pick up victories in Europe and in the league this month. Defeat to AE Larissa in the Cup at the end of October is the other recent setback.

Anderlecht come in on the back of a 1-0 league win over OH Leuven on November 22. Vitor Bruno's side also beat Salzburg 2-0 in the Europa League earlier in the month.

The Belgian club drew 1-1 with Club Brugge and thrashed Westerlo 4-1, though a 4-0 loss at Gent in October shows how uneven their results have been.

OFI sit 16th in the Europa League table, with Anderlecht 15th, so both teams will see this as a chance to move up.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match, including the kick-off time and live stream details.

Team news & squads