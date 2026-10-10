Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Stanford Cardinal kick-off time

10 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Notre Dame Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 6 matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Peacock, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo include your local NBC affiliate among selected plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the college football at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Preview

The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-0) face the Stanford Cardinal (2-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action. The rivalry matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Notre Dame enters undefeated after defeating North Carolina 37-26 on the road to extend its winning streak to five games. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score, with Jordan Faison catching eight passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman running back Jonaz Walton contributed 120 rushing yards as the Fighting Irish piled up 475 yards of total offense despite challenging weather conditions. Head coach Marcus Freeman's team has averaged more than 40 points per game while allowing fewer than 12, establishing itself as a national championship contender. Notre Dame returns home looking to maintain its perfect record before a challenging road matchup against BYU.

Stanford enters looking to rebound from a disastrous 57-3 loss at Wake Forest, which dropped the Cardinal to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in ACC play. Quarterback Davis Warren struggled against the Demon Deacons, throwing for just 136 yards and an interception, while the offense managed only 197 total yards. Running back Micah Ford led Stanford with 45 rushing yards, but the Cardinal were held to just 49 yards on the ground as a team. Stanford had previously shown signs of improvement with a 34-27 victory over Georgia Tech, but consistency remains a major concern heading into one of its toughest matchups of the season. The Cardinal will look to pull off a major upset and reclaim the Legends Trophy against a Notre Dame program that has dominated the recent series.