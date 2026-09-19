Northwestern Wildcats vs Colorado Buffaloes kick-off time

19 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Ryan Field

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 3 matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19, at 19:30 p.m. ET (17:30 p.m. MT).

How to watch and live stream Northwestern vs Colorado

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes FOX. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Northwestern vs Colorado Preview

Northwestern returns from an early bye after opening the season with a 34-18 win over South Dakota State. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 273 yards and a touchdown while also adding a rushing score. Griffin Wilde led the Wildcats with 104 receiving yards, and Northwestern produced 224 yards on the ground as part of a 497-yard offensive performance. The defense also broke up 13 passes and held South Dakota State to one touchdown on five trips into the red zone.

Colorado comes in 2-0 after beating Weber State 52-21. Quarterback Julian Lewis threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns while playing only part of the third quarter, including scoring passes of 63 and 32 yards to Joseph Williams. Micah Welch added a 55-yard rushing touchdown as the Buffaloes scored 42 points before halftime. Colorado has scored 66 points through its first two games and will now play its second road game of the season.