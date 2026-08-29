Watch North Dakota State Bison vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

North Dakota State Bison vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 17:30 Fargodome

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the North Dakota State Bison and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream North Dakota State vs Jacksonville State

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the CBS Sports Network.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

North Dakota State Bison vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks Match Preview

Jacksonville State is ready to run it back after finishing 9-5 last year. The Gamecocks ended 2025 with a 17-13 win over Troy in the Salute to Veterans Bowl, holding the Trojans to 217 total yards and shutting them out in the second half. Returning quarterback Caden Creel was named the game’s MVP after completing 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Deondre Johnson, who is also back on the 2026 roster, led Jacksonville State with 101 receiving yards. The Gamecocks finished the game with 273 total yards and converted eight third downs.

North Dakota State has enormous expectations after going 12-1 and winning the Missouri Valley Football Conference with an 8-0 league record last season. The Bison’s only loss came in their final game, a 29-28 defeat to Illinois State in the second round of the FCS playoffs. NDSU led 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Illinois State scored twice in the final 2:44. Returning quarterback Nathan Hayes saw action in that game, completing two passes for 19 yards, and he is part of a 2026 quarterback group that will replace Cole Payton.