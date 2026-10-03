North Carolina State Wolfpack vs Louisville Cardinals kick-off time

3 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Carter Finley Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 5 matchup between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Louisville Cardinals. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 3, at 15:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream NC State vs Louisville

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the ACC Network, and also comes with the added advantage of carrying ESPN Unlimited alongside its plans.

You can also watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN or the ACC Network to enjoy the college football at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Louisville vs NC State Preview

The Louisville Cardinals (2-2) face the NC State Wolfpack (2-2) at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in College Football action.

Louisville is looking to rebound after a 30-27 loss to Wake Forest. Lincoln Kienholz completed 27 of 36 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores, but the Cardinals were held to just 75 rushing yards as a team. Louisville finished with 399 total yards and converted seven of 14 third downs, yet was shut out in the fourth quarter of the three-point defeat. The Cardinals are 1-1 in ACC play and will be making their first true road appearance of the season.

NC State comes in off a 41-31 win over Appalachian State that evened its record at 2-2. CJ Bailey threw for 253 yards, while Jayden “Duke” Scott rushed for 148 yards and scored twice as the Wolfpack piled up 459 total yards. NC State converted 11 of 17 third downs and controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes, though Appalachian State briefly erased a 21-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack are 2-0 at Carter-Finley Stadium this season and will be seeking their first ACC victory.