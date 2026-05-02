Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Kansas City Current will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current are listed below. The match is available to watch on Fubo, ion, and Tubi.

Fubo subscribers can stream the game live through their platform. Tubi offers free streaming in the United States. The ion broadcast is also available for viewers with access to that channel.

North Carolina Courage host Kansas City Current in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to turn around contrasting recent form.

The Courage arrive into this match on a mixed run of results but with a degree of momentum. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win away to Houston Dash, a result that will have steadied the mood in the camp after back-to-back draws and a defeat earlier in the spring.

Kansas City Current come in under real pressure. Four defeats in their last five NWSL matches, including a heavy 4-0 loss to Washington Spirit last weekend, have left the Current rooted near the bottom of the table and in need of a response.

North Carolina sit in tenth place in the NWSL standings, while Kansas City occupy fourteenth. For the Current, this is the kind of game that defines whether a difficult stretch becomes a genuine crisis.

These two sides have a recent history worth noting. Kansas City won the last meeting 2-0 back in August 2025, but the Courage claimed a 3-2 victory in the corresponding home fixture earlier that same year.

For all the viewing information you need, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for North Carolina Courage ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kansas City Current have also not released any team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed, and that information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

North Carolina Courage have collected two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away to Houston Dash on April 26. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Portland Thorns and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bay FC. The Courage have shown defensive resilience in patches, keeping a clean sheet in the goalless draw with Gotham FC in March.

Kansas City Current have won just one of their last five NWSL games, drawing none and losing four. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Washington Spirit on April 25. The Current's sole win in this stretch was a 2-1 victory over Gotham FC on April 4, but they have since conceded six goals across three consecutive losses. Across the five matches, Kansas City have scored five goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in August 2025, when Kansas City Current beat North Carolina Courage 2-0 at home in an NWSL regular season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Kansas City hold three wins to North Carolina's two. The Courage's most recent victory came in April 2025, a 3-2 home win over the Current.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, North Carolina Courage currently sit in tenth place, while Kansas City Current are fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City Current today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: