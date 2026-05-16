Today's game between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Stars will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 6:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars are listed below. The match is available to watch on Fubo, ion, and Tubi.

If you are travelling outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can help you access your regular streaming services from abroad. By connecting to a server in the appropriate country, you can watch the game without running into geo-restrictions.

North Carolina Courage host Chicago Stars in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting deep in the bottom half of the table and badly in need of a result.

The Courage arrive on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pride, a loss that continued a difficult spell for the home side. Barbra Banda's eighth goal in eight games settled that contest, and North Carolina have now won just once in their last five league matches.

Chicago's situation is even more precarious. The Stars are on a four-game losing run heading into this fixture, and their 3-0 loss to Kansas City Current last weekend was a punishing afternoon. Temwa Chawinga's hat trick — the first in NWSL regular-season history for the Current — underlined just how badly Chicago are struggling to contain opponents right now.

The Stars have managed only one win in their last five outings, a 2-0 result against Boston Legacy FC in late April. Goals have been hard to come by, and confidence looks fragile.

For the Courage, there is at least the memory of a win in this run to draw on. A 1-0 victory away at Houston Dash in late April showed they can grind out results, and home advantage could prove significant against a Chicago side that has taken nothing from their last four trips.

Both teams are in desperate need of points. Read on for everything you need to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for North Carolina Courage ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chicago Stars have also not released any team news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed, and that information will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

North Carolina Courage have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home loss to Orlando Pride on May 9, extending a difficult run that also included a 1-2 defeat to Kansas City Current. The Courage did show some resilience earlier in the stretch, drawing 2-2 with both Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns, and picking up a 1-0 win away at Houston Dash.

Chicago Stars have won just one of their last five league games, losing the other four. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Kansas City Current on May 10, a result that followed losses to Portland Thorns and Gotham FC. The Stars' only positive in this run was a 2-0 win over Boston Legacy FC on April 25, and they have now conceded at least two goals in four of their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-3 when Chicago Stars hosted North Carolina Courage in August 2025, a result that reflected how evenly matched these clubs can be. Before that, the Courage won 2-0 at home in May 2025 and claimed a 3-1 victory in Chicago in September 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, North Carolina hold the stronger record, with three wins to Chicago's none and two draws shared between the sides.

Standings

In the NWSL standings, North Carolina Courage sit thirteenth while Chicago Stars are bottom of the table in sixteenth place. Neither club can afford to keep dropping points if they want to move clear of the relegation places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: