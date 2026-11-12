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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoNigeria
team-logoTanzania
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Nigeria vs. Tanzania live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Nigeria vs Tanzania
Nigeria
Tanzania
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania in live Africa Cup of Nations Qualification action today.

How to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3

Nigeria host Tanzania in Africa Cup of Nations qualification, with the Super Eagles looking to steady their campaign after a turbulent run of results in recent months.

Eric Chelle's side come into this fixture under pressure. A heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last qualification outing left Nigeria's standing in the group in need of repair, and home advantage will be expected to count.

Tanzania arrive in similarly uncertain form. Miguel Gamondi's team have struggled to find consistency, and their qualification hopes remain fragile heading into this contest.

The two sides have met before in this competition, and Nigeria have historically held the upper hand. But Tanzania showed resilience in their recent AFCON campaign and will not travel without belief.

For viewing details on where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania, including live stream and kick-off time information, read on below.

Team news & squads

Nigeria vs Tanzania Probable lineups

Manager

  • E. Chelle

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