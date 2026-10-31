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How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Union with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 1 Nov 2026 - 16:30

Newell's Old Boys host Union in a Liga Profesional fixture with contrasting storylines pulling at both clubs as the Argentine season moves into its final stages.

Frank Kudelka's Newell's side come into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw with San Lorenzo in their most recent outing, a result that extended a mixed run of form but kept them competitive in the Clausura standings. Their win over Central Cordoba de Santiago earlier in October showed they can grind out results when it matters.

Union arrive in difficult shape. Leonardo Madelon's side have lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches, and a 3-1 defeat to Estudiantes in their most recent fixture has done little to ease the pressure on the visiting squad.

Newell's hold a stronger position in the Clausura Group A, sitting sixth compared to Union's tenth, giving Kudelka's side a clear incentive to press for three points at home.

For Union, this trip to Rosario represents a chance to stop the slide, but they face a Newell's side that has shown enough solidity in recent weeks to make life difficult for struggling visitors.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Union live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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