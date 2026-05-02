Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Today's game between Newcastle United and Brighton will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 10:00 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Newcastle United vs Brighton in the United States are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Peacock, which holds the rights to broadcast Premier League soccer. You can sign up and stream the game directly through Peacock.





Newcastle United host Brighton at St James' Park in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, albeit for very different reasons.

The Magpies sit 14th in the table and arrive into this game on a wretched run of form. Five straight defeats — including a 7-2 hammering by Barcelona in the Champions League — have heaped pressure on Eddie Howe, and questions about the squad's depth and forward options have grown louder by the week.

Striking problems have been well documented on Tyneside. Yoane Wissa, signed for £55 million, has managed just three goals in an injury-disrupted debut season, while Nick Woltemade has faded from Howe's plans entirely. The manager himself has publicly challenged the German forward to do more to earn minutes.

Bruno Guimaraes remains the heartbeat of Newcastle's midfield, though his future is far from certain. Manchester United have been linked with the Brazilian, adding an unsettling subplot to the final weeks of the campaign.

Brighton, by contrast, arrive in fine fettle. Fabian Hürzeler's side have won four of their last five Premier League matches, including a commanding 3-0 win at Chelsea. They sit sixth in the table and are pushing hard for European football.

The Seagulls have the momentum, the confidence, and the personnel to cause Newcastle real problems at a ground that has not been the fortress it once was this season.

For US fans looking to catch all the action live, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United vs Brighton.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Brighton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Newcastle head into this fixture without Valentino Livramento, Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schaer through injury. There are no suspensions. Eddie Howe's projected XI reads: Pope; Botman, Thiaw, Miley, Burn; Guimaraes, Willock, Tonali; Murphy, Ramsey, Osula.

Brighton are without Daniel Gomez, Solly March, Adam Webster, Strahinja Tzimas, and James Milner through injury, with no players suspended. Fabian Hürzeler's projected XI is: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Wieffer, Boscagli, van Hecke; Mitoma, Minteh, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gross; Rutter. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Newcastle have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording zero wins and zero draws in that run. They have scored six goals and conceded 13, with the nadir coming in a 7-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal, and they also fell 1-2 to Bournemouth in their previous home game.

Brighton have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, losing none. They have scored eight goals and conceded four across that stretch. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win at Chelsea, and they also beat Liverpool 2-1 and Burnley 2-0 during the run. The solitary dropped points came in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in October 2025, when Brighton beat Newcastle 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Brighton have won three, with two draws and no wins for Newcastle. Those five matches include a 2-1 Brighton victory in an FA Cup tie at St James' Park in March 2025, and two 1-1 draws in Premier League encounters stretching back to May 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Newcastle United are currently in 14th place, while Brighton sit in sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Newcastle United vs Brighton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: