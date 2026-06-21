World Cup - Grp. G BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between New Zealand and Egypt will kick-off at Jun 21, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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New Zealand vs Egypt is available to watch live in the United States on FS1 and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo, Peacock, and Fox One. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

New Zealand face Egypt in a pivotal Group G clash at BC Place in Vancouver, with both sides knowing that a second consecutive draw could prove costly to their knockout round ambitions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The All Whites opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Iran in Los Angeles, twice taking the lead through Elijah Just before defensive fatigue allowed the Asian side back level in the second half. It was an encouraging performance from Darren Bazeley's side, full of attacking intent and physical energy.

Egypt were equally resilient in their opener, grinding out a 1-1 draw with Belgium in Seattle. Emam Ashour gave the Pharaohs a shock lead after 19 minutes, finishing off a defence-splitting pass from Mohamed Salah, before Mohamed Hany's unfortunate own goal following Romelu Lukaku's introduction levelled things up.

With both teams sitting on one point and the group perfectly balanced, the margin for error in Vancouver is slim. A win for either side would put them in a strong position heading into the final matchday against Belgium and Iran respectively.

Salah remains Egypt's primary creative force and will look to exploit space in behind New Zealand's advancing lines, while Just's brace against Iran has already marked him as one of the tournament's early standout performers. Chris Wood's aerial presence will test an Egyptian backline that held firm for long stretches against Belgium.

For all the TV channel and live stream details you need to watch this match, the information is listed below.

How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Darren Bazeley names a strong projected XI for New Zealand, with Max Crocombe in goal behind a back four of Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, and Tim Payne. Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, and Elijah Just are named in midfield, with Marko Stamenic and Chris Wood leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the All Whites ahead of this fixture.

Hossam Hassan's projected Egypt lineup features Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir in goal, with Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathi, and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh forming the defensive line. Mostafa Ziko, Emam Ashour, and Mohanad Lasheen provide the midfield platform, with Marwan Ateya, Mohamed Salah, and Omar Marmoush named in attack. No injury or suspension concerns are currently reported for the Pharaohs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New Zealand come into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was the 2-2 draw with Iran in their World Cup opener on June 16, while their only win across the run came in a 4-1 defeat of Chile back in March. Defeats to England (1-0), Haiti (4-0), and Finland (2-0) complete the five-match stretch. Bazeley's side have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those games.

Egypt have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. The Pharaohs' most recent outing was the 1-1 draw with Belgium on June 15, and before that they beat Russia 1-0 in late May and Saudi Arabia 4-0 in March. A 2-1 defeat to Brazil on June 6 and a goalless draw with Spain also feature in that run. Egypt have scored six goals and conceded three across the five matches, reflecting a side that is difficult to break down.





Head-to-Head Record

NZL Last match EGY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 1 - 0 New Zealand 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on March 22, 2024, when Egypt beat New Zealand 1-0. That result gives the Pharaohs the sole head-to-head advantage from the available data, though the sample size is limited to a single fixture.

Standings

In Group G, New Zealand currently sit first while Egypt are fourth, though both sides have played one match and the group remains level on points following a round of draws across all four teams.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Zealand vs Egypt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: