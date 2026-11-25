How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview

This latest regular-season showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks brings together two Eastern Conference heavyweights who are continually jockeying for playoff positioning and physical dominance in the paint. Cleveland enters the matchup riding a wave of impressive early-season form, showcasing a lethal combination of backcourt scoring and rim protection anchored by their dynamic core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers have looked cohesive under their current tactical scheme, though they continue to monitor the minor day-to-day injury updates of their supporting rotation to ensure maximum defensive intensity.

On the other side of the floor, the New York Knicks remain quintessential Tom Thibodeau basketball, relying on gritty defense, relentless rebounding, and the offensive firepower of Jalen Brunson to wear opponents down. New York has been busy fine-tuning its rotation following recent roster adjustments designed to add more wing depth and veteran savvy for a deep postseason push. Given the intense physical rivalry and contrasting styles of play between Madison Square Garden and the Cavaliers' relentless pace, tonight's chapter in their ongoing regular-season series promises to be an absolute thriller for basketball purists and casual fans alike.

If you want to catch tonight's high-stakes NBA action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, you have a couple of solid viewing routes depending on your location. Nationally, the game is not slated for the primary major networks, but fans in the New York regional market can tune in directly through MSG for complete local coverage. If you are outside the traditional viewing area or looking to cut the cord, you can stream the game live by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for Fubo on their website, make sure the service includes your local MSG network feed, and you will be able to watch the Cavaliers and Knicks battle it out on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming device completely free before the trial period ends.