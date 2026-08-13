Watch New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time
Fans have a number of different options to watch the game depending on their location. In the Tampa Bay market, WFLA-NBC (News Channel 8) will broadcast proceedings, while in the New York market, you can catch it on WCBS-CBS (CBS 2 New York).Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Ronde Barber (analyst) are expected to be on the call in Tampa, while Ian Eagle and Anthony Brecht will handle the broadcast booth in NYC.
The game is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network which you can live stream for free on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform.
And, last, but by no means least, out-of-market fans across the United States can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
These two teams spent time this week knocking heads in a competitive joint practice session. Friday's game will be an opportunity to see how both squads adjust to the schemes and physicality they just experienced on the practice field.
While frontline starters might see limited action, this game will heavily rely on backups and developmental pieces trying to secure their spot on the final 53-man roster. Expect a heavy rotation of fresh faces on both sides of the ball in the second half.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.