Watch New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

14 Aug 2026 - 19:00 MetLife Stadium

Fans have a number of different options to watch the game depending on their location. In the Tampa Bay market, WFLA-NBC (News Channel 8) will broadcast proceedings, while in the New York market, you can catch it on WCBS-CBS (CBS 2 New York).Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Ronde Barber (analyst) are expected to be on the call in Tampa, while Ian Eagle and Anthony Brecht will handle the broadcast booth in NYC.

The game is also scheduled to be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network which you can live stream for free on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform.

And, last, but by no means least, out-of-market fans across the United States can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

These two teams spent time this week knocking heads in a competitive joint practice session. Friday's game will be an opportunity to see how both squads adjust to the schemes and physicality they just experienced on the practice field.

While frontline starters might see limited action, this game will heavily rely on backups and developmental pieces trying to secure their spot on the final 53-man roster. Expect a heavy rotation of fresh faces on both sides of the ball in the second half.