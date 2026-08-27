Watch New York Jets vs New York Giants NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs New York Giants kick-off time

The New York Jets host city rivals the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) in the 'Battle of the Meadowlands' preseason finale on Friday, August 28. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.

28 Aug 2026 - 19:30 MetLife Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or streaming on the go, there are a few ways to catch the action.

If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the New York broadcast will be available on WNBC/NBC4 & WCBS/CBS2.

For digital and mobile viewers, you can use NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local CBS and NBC affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local CBS and NBC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Jets vs New York Giants Team News

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced that three major offseason additions; nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, and pass rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare, are now 'full go' in practice.

Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo confirmed that veteran Jason Sanders has won the starting kicker job over Cade York.

With backfield stars Breece Hall (groin) and Isaiah Davis (knee) nursing injuries, the Jets' undrafted rookie Chip Trayanum is under heavy pressure to perform on Friday to secure a roster spot after an uninspiring summer.

The Giants were hit with the news that wide receiver, Calvin Austin III, suffered a heartbreaking season-ending torn ACL during Tuesday's practice. There was positive news though, with superstar wideout Malik Nabers returning to full practice following a lengthy knee rehab.

Veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play on Friday as he fights for a roster spot following what head coach John Harbaugh called his 'best week of camp'.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks