How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Jets QB Geno Smith set to face former side! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time
The New York Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Both sides are hoping to snap losing streaks, with the Jets (2-5) losing two on the bounce and the Raiders (3-4) suffering four straight setbacks. Having kicked off the season with three consecutive wins, it's even more of a bitter pill for Las Vegas to swallow.
How to watch New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News
New York Jets Team News
The Jets are monitoring several major injuries across both their backfield and defensive front:
- Breece Hall (RB): Remains a limited participant due to a lingering quadriceps strain. Though he has worked through individual drills, his workload capacity for Sunday is still up in the air.
- Braelon Allen (RB): Provided a major boost by upgrading to a full participant on Thursday after dealing with an ankle injury. He is fully expected to carry a significant load if Hall's reps are limited.
- David Bailey (EDGE): The star rookie and team sacks leader (5.5 sacks) did not practice for consecutive days due to a groin injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn has raised concern over his availability for Sunday.
- Defensive Line Depth: Along with Bailey, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) missed practice again and are considered week-to-week.
- Offensive Line: Guard Dylan Parham (knee) was limited, while tackle Max Mitchell (concussion) remained out. Veteran rest-day absences Demario Davis and Harrison Phillips returned as full participants on Thursday.
Las Vegas Raiders Team News
The Raiders' injury outlook is trending upward, with several key offensive and defensive weapons returning to full practice:
- Brock Bowers (TE): Upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after starting the week limited with a calf issue
- Jackson Powers-Johnson (G/C): Popped up unexpectedly on Thursday's report, missing practice with a back injury. His availability for Sunday is unclear.
- Jack Bech (WR): Designated to return from injured reserve, Bech was a full participant both days and is on track to provide Kirk Cousins with depth out wide.
- Defensive Line & Linebackers: Defensive end Kwity Paye (rest) and linebacker Quay Walker (chest) both cleared restrictions to practice fully on Thursday. However, rotational pass rusher Patrick Johnson (stinger) remained sidelined.
- Ashton Jeanty (RB): Completely unlisted on the injury report, clearing him to spearhead the Raiders' rushing attack on Sunday.
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Fubo
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FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks