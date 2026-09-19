Watch New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets host the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers Team News

New York Jets Team News

The Jets have officially ruled out four key contributors ahead of Sunday's game

Minkah Fitzpatrick (S) - Out with a groin injury suffered in the season opener. Former starter Andre Cisco is slated to take over his role in the secondary.

Omar Cooper Jr. (WR) - Out with an ankle injury.

Joseph Ossai (EDGE) - Out due to a foot injury.

Kene Nwangwu (RB) - Out with a back injury.

On a positive note for the Jets, rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds is fully healthy after missing Week 1 with a calf issue and is set to make his NFL debut. Pass rusher Will McDonald IV (ankle) is also expected to play after being a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Green Bay Packers Team News

The Green Bay Packers are facing significant depth issues along their defensive line. Their mid-week practice tracking highlighted several areas of concern:

Javon Hargrave (DT) - Did Not Practice on Thursday due to a combined knee injury and concussion protocol entry.

Warren Brinson (DT) - Sidelined entirely from practice with a calf injury.

Lukas Van Ness (EDGE) - Continues to progress through concussion protocol but has managed back-to-back limited practice sessions, putting him in line to play if he is cleared.

Aaron Banks (G) - Remained a limited participant with a knee injury after sitting out Week 1.

Devonte Wyatt (DT) and Ty'Ron Hopper (LB) - Both remained limited in training with ankle and Achilles issues respectively.

Useful links

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