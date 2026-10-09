How to watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

While the Jets are desperate to snap a three-game losing skid, the Browns, who top the AFC North division, enter hot on a three-game winning streak under head coach Todd Monken.

How to watch New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Both teams are managing extensive injury reports, particularly impacting the Jets' skill positions and the Browns' defensive trenches.

New York Jets Team News

The Jets are facing severe hurdles on offense, with major question marks surrounding key playmakers

Breece Hall (RB) (Quad) : Hall missed practice again mid-week and remains "week-to-week" after sitting out Week 4. He is in serious danger of missing Sunday’s game.

Adonai Mitchell (WR) (Finger) : Mitchell has been sidelined at practice and is also considered "week-to-week," making his status highly doubtful.

Mason Taylor (TE) (Thumb) : In positive news, Taylor returned as a full participant in practice this week and is expected to provide Geno Smith with a much-needed target.

Dylan Parham (OL) (Knee) : Parham has sat out practice and is unlikely to suit up, adding further strain to a struggling offensive line.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (DB) (Concussion) : Brownlee remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol following the Week 4 game against Chicago and is being monitored day-to-day

Kingsley Enagbare (EDGE) (Knee) : Enagbare returned to practice in a limited capacity after being a late scratch last week, tracking well toward a return to rotation.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns' primary concerns sit on the defensive interior, which took multiple hits despite their Week 4 win over Pittsburgh:

Mason Graham (DT) (Knee/Ankle) & DT Mike Hall Jr. (Ankle) : Both starting defensive tackles are dealing with significant lower-body issues and did not practice, with Graham expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Derek Barnett (DE) (Ankle) : Barnett missed early preparations but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, offering a boost to the edge rush.

Grant Delpit (S) (Shoulder) : Delpit has been practicing through a shoulder injury, upgrading to a full participant on Thursday.

Teven Jenkins (OL) (Back) : Jenkins missed practice and remains a concern for the offensive line depth.

Kalia Davis (DT) (Quad) : Davis has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, opening his practice window to help support the depleted defensive front.

Dillon Gabriel (QB) (Back) & Elgton Jenkins (OL) (Concussion) : Both are dealing with minor issues but logged full practice sessions, leaving them on track to play.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks