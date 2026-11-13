How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills NFL game LIVE: Buffalo look to maintain their best start for 33 years! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

AFC-leaders, Buffalo (7-1), who have made their best start in 33 years, have been further bolstered by the trade-deadline acquisition of safety Amani Hooker.

The New York Jets (2-7) will be battling to snap a four-game losing streak and cool the pressure on head coach Aaron Glenn, though they've lost five games on the spin against the Bills.

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Buffalo Bills Team News

Short-Week Recovery : Coming off a 23-6 Monday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo faces a compressed practice schedule ahead of their second AFC East matchup of the year

: Coming off a 23-6 Monday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo faces a compressed practice schedule ahead of their second AFC East matchup of the year Major Secondary Addition : General manager Brandon Beane recently acquired veteran safety Amani Hooker (along with a fifth-round pick) from the Tennessee Titans for a second-round selection. Hooker, who enters Week 10 as the NFL's interceptions leader, is expected to make his Bills debut on Sunday.

: General manager Brandon Beane recently acquired veteran safety Amani Hooker (along with a fifth-round pick) from the Tennessee Titans for a second-round selection. Hooker, who enters Week 10 as the NFL's interceptions leader, is expected to make his Bills debut on Sunday. Wide Receiver Shuffle : With wideout Joshua Palmer placed on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury, third-year receiver Tyrell Shavers has returned to full practice participation. Shavers is trending toward making his season debut after recovering from a January ACL tear.

: With wideout Joshua Palmer placed on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury, third-year receiver Tyrell Shavers has returned to full practice participation. Shavers is trending toward making his season debut after recovering from a January ACL tear. Offensive Line Monitoring: Four of Buffalo's five starting offensive linemen—Dion Dawkins (ribs), Spencer Brown (ankle), Alec Anderson (ankle), and Connor McGovern (neck)—appeared on the midweek injury report. Brown was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday, putting backups Tylan Grable and Austin Corbett on standby.

New York Jets Team News

Searching for a Spark : Under head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the Jets are looking to snap a four-game losing streak following a 35-12 defeat in Kansas City.

: Under head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the Jets are looking to snap a four-game losing streak following a 35-12 defeat in Kansas City. Garrett Wilson's Status : Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed Week 9 while in the concussion protocol. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, though he must clear the final protocol hurdles before Sunday.

: Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed Week 9 while in the concussion protocol. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, though he must clear the final protocol hurdles before Sunday. Secondary & Linebacker Depth : Following the trade of safety Andre Cisco to Detroit, sixth-round rookie VJ Payne has been a full practice participant after opening his 21-day return window from Injured Reserve (knee) and could make his NFL debut if activated. Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Demario Davis remains the vocal anchor of the defense as linebackers Trevin Wallace (groin) and Harrison Phillips (ankle) missed early-week practices.

: Following the trade of safety Andre Cisco to Detroit, sixth-round rookie VJ Payne has been a full practice participant after opening his 21-day return window from Injured Reserve (knee) and could make his NFL debut if activated. Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Demario Davis remains the vocal anchor of the defense as linebackers Trevin Wallace (groin) and Harrison Phillips (ankle) missed early-week practices. Rookie Impact: New York's 2026 draft class is heavily featured on both sides of the ball, led by No. 2 overall pick David Bailey (7.5 sacks and an NFL-best 5 forced fumbles), wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (dealing with an ankle issue), and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

New York Jets NYJ Form Buffalo Bills BUF NYJ NYJ BUF BUF All Games All Games Kansas City Chiefs KC 35 12 New York Jets NYJ L New York Jets NYJ 33 38 Las Vegas Raiders LVR L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA L New England Patriots NE 26 19 New York Jets NYJ L New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE W Matches played 5 Points scored 106 All Games All Games Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 26 29 New England Patriots NE L Matches played 5 Points scored 155

Head to Head Draw 0 0 5 NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 35 New York Jets NYJ 8 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 10 Buffalo Bills BUF 30 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 40 New York Jets NYJ 14 FT NFL New York Jets NYJ 20 Buffalo Bills BUF 23 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 32 New York Jets NYJ 6 FT 58 Points scored 160

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks