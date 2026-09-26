Watch New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans Team News

New York Giants Team News

The Giants are reeling from a devastating 28-6 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which cost them their starting signal-caller for the remainder of the season.

Quarterback Realignment : Starting QB Jaxson Dart is out for the season and headed to Injured Reserve for knee surgery. Veteran backup Jameis Winston takes over the offense to make his first start of 2026.

Offensive Line & Wideouts : Left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) explicitly confirmed he will play on Sunday. Dynamic rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) was completely removed from the injury report and is fully cleared.

Defensive Concerns : Star pass-rusher Brian Burns (ankle) did not practice all week and remains a true game-time decision (Questionable). The secondary is also banged up, with cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf) both listed as Questionable.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Head coach Robert Saleh is hunting for his first win with the 0-2 Titans before their schedule hardens with matchups against Baltimore and Houston.

Backfield Health : Running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is Questionable after sitting out earlier sessions and managing a limited practice on Friday. Fellow back Tony Pollard (ankle) practiced fully and will play alongside young signal-caller Cam Ward.

The MetLife Reunion : Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll returns to New York to face his former squad. He brings along a handful of former Giants now wearing Titans uniforms, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, and tight end Daniel Bellinger.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks