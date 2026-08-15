Watch New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live on WNBC-NBC in the New York market and KMSP-FOX in the Minnesota market. Both channels are available to stream locally via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.Stream in local networks for FREE on Fubo

Nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans across the United States also have the option of streaming the game using an NFL+ subscription.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Match Preview

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will be using this opening preseason game to heavily evaluate the bottom of the roster and establish the team's depth chart. Expect a healthy rotation of backups and rookies getting a chance to prove themselves against live competition in the second half.

For the Vikings, the preseason is crucial for building chemistry. Watch closely as the Vikings look to integrate new offensive weapons and fine-tune their defensive rotations, giving the coaching staff plenty of tape to analyze before the regular season begins.

Early New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to play in a Giants uniform for the first time in nearly six years. The 33-year-old is attempting a comeback after two years away from the game. He is currently fighting to carve out a role in a crowded receiver room that includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney, and rookie Malachi Fields.

The Giants are looking for stable quarterback play and clean execution. Keep an eye on veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston, who has already flashed strong chemistry with Beckham during training camp.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell officially named Kyler Murray the team's starting quarterback over second-year pro J.J. McCarthy. Murray, who signed a one-year deal in the offseason, impressed the coaching staff with his timing and scheme comfort. O'Connell confirmed that both Murray and McCarthy will play against the Giants on Saturday.

Once Murray and McCarthy finish their scheduled workloads, the Vikings will hand the offense over to their depth options. Expect to see veterans Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer taking snaps in the second half.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks