Watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 20:20 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Team News

Both teams entered the final days of preparation with relatively clean health bills, but major injury plot twists on Friday shifted the landscape for both offenses.

New York Giants Team News

The biggest story in East Rutherford is the status of rookie sensation wide receiver Malik Nabers. While he was a full participant in practices all week following a lighter ramp-up period, the Giants officially labeled him as questionable on their final Friday injury report.

Head coach John Harbaugh, making his official debut for Big Blue, called Nabers a game-time decision, stating that "all things are possible." Beyond Nabers, the Giants are in incredibly good physical shape.

Malik Nabers (WR) (Knee) : Questionable. Fully practiced but his availability will be determined right before kickoff.

Andrew Thomas (LT) (Knee) : Clear. Practiced fully and will protect quarterback Jaxson Dart's blindside.

Theo Johnson (TE) (Shoulder) : Clear. Participated fully all week and is ready to start.

Bryan Hudson (OC) (Knee) : Clear. Good to go for the interior offensive line.

Shelby Harris (DT) (Achilles) : Clear. Expected to rotate heavily on the defensive front.

Dallas Cowboys Team News

The Cowboys suffered a devastating blow during Friday's practice when backup running back Malik Davis was carted off the field with a hip injury. He has already been ruled out for Sunday night. COO Stephen Jones hinted the injury is "pretty serious," which puts massive pressure on starter Javonte Williams.

This comes on top of the Cowboys already losing All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith earlier in the week to thumb surgery. Smith is on Injured Reserve (IR) and will miss 4 to 6 weeks, forcing TJ Bass to step into the starting line-up.

Malik Davis (RB) (Hip) : Out. Suffered a serious practice injury on Friday and will not play.

Tyler Smith (OL) (Thumb) : Out / IR. Missing at least a month; TJ Bass will start in his place.

Ajani Cornelius (OL) (Knee) : Questionable. Was limited in practice and his status remains up in the air.

Jonathan Bullard (DT) (Groin) : Clear. Practiced fully late in the week and will bolster the interior defense.

Luke Schoonmaker (TE) (Personal) : Clear. Missed Thursday's practice for personal reasons but is not injured and remains on track to play in 3-TE packages.

Useful links

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