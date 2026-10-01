Watch New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 13:00 MetLife Stadium

The New York Giants host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Giants are coming off a gritty 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, while the Cardinals look to bounce back after a tight 36-30 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

New York Giants Team News

The Giants have been hit hard by devastating, long-term injuries over the first three weeks of the season. Head coach John Harbaugh will have to lean on veteran depth to navigate these losses:

Major Losses : Star edge rusher Brian Burns was placed on Injured Reserve this week after suffering a torn ACL and lateral meniscus in Week 3. He joins rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was ruled out for the season in Week 2 with an MCL/meniscus tear.

Quarterback Situation : Jameis Winston remains the confirmed starting quarterback for Week 4. However, the front office made a splash this week by acquiring J.J. McCarthy via trade from the Minnesota Vikings to serve as the new backup.

Roster Shuffling : In addition to the McCarthy trade, the Giants released franchise icon Odell Beckham Jr. and signed veteran edge defender Jihad Ward off the Vikings' practice squad to offset the loss of Burns.

Practice Absences (Wednesday/Thursday) : All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (knee) both missed early practice sessions. Harbaugh noted that Thomas "should be fine" (maintenance-related) and Tracy is currently "day-to-day" with a non-serious issue.

Limited Participants : Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and safety Tyler Nubin (calf) were both limited but are trending toward playing.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett (with Kyler Murray now in Minnesota), are looking to snap a two-game losing streak while nursing several injuries to key starters:

Practice Absences : Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back/ribs) did not practice early in the week due to a recent flare-up. Starters Budda Baker (S), Isaac Seumalo (LG), and Josh Sweat (OLB) were also out initially, though strictly for veteran rest days.

Limited Participants : Center Hjalte Froholdt (knee), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (thumb), and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (groin) were all limited in practice. High-profile defensive lineman Walter Nolen III was a new addition to the report with a shoulder issue but was able to participate in a limited capacity.

Long-Term Absences : The Cardinals' backfield remains short-handed, with both James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) remaining on Injured Reserve. Rookie Jeremiyah Love is handling the bulk of the rushing duties but is also being monitored with an ankle issue.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



