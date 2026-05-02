Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Citi Field

Today's game between New York City FC and DC United will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for New York City FC vs DC United are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

For fans travelling outside their home region, Apple TV's global rights cover more than 100 countries through the same app. There are no local blackouts, which means you can stream without geographic restrictions wherever you are. If you are abroad and encounter any access issues with your usual account, connecting through a VPN service can help you reach your home stream without interruption.

New York City FC host DC United at Citi Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

NYCFC arrive at this game in poor form by their own standards. Nick Cushing's side have lost two of their last three MLS outings, including a 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal in their most recent league fixture. Their only win across the last five competitive matches came in the US Open Cup, a 5-2 victory over Westchester SC that offered brief respite from a run of defensive problems.

Sitting 7th in the Eastern Conference, the Boys in Blue remain in a reasonable playoff position, but dropped points at home against a direct rival would tighten the standings in uncomfortable ways.

DC United come into this fixture with mixed results of their own. Troy Lesesne's side picked up a 3-2 win over Orlando City on April 25, their first MLS victory in a run that had also included a 4-4 draw with Red Bull New York and a 0-0 stalemate with Philadelphia Union. They arrive in New York sitting 10th in the East, within striking distance of the playoff places but needing consistency.

The Black-and-Red have shown they can score goals, netting three against Orlando and four against the Red Bulls in recent weeks. Whether their defense can hold firm at Citi Field is a different question.

Both sides have something to prove in this one. For NYCFC, it is about halting a slide before it becomes a crisis. For DC United, a result on the road against a higher-placed rival would signal genuine intent.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch New York City FC vs DC United, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New York City FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

DC United are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New York City FC have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal on April 25, extending a difficult run in MLS. Four days earlier they drew 4-4 with FC Cincinnati, a result that highlighted both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities. Their sole win in the period came in the US Open Cup, a 5-2 victory over Westchester SC on April 14. A 1-2 loss to Charlotte FC and a 2-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps complete a five-match stretch that offers little defensive confidence heading into this game.

DC United have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Orlando City on April 25, a welcome return to winning ways in MLS. Prior to that, they drew 4-4 with Red Bull New York on April 22 and played out a goalless stalemate with Philadelphia Union on April 18. A 3-3 US Open Cup loss to One Knoxville SC and a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution complete the run. DC United have scored 11 goals and conceded 12 across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on August 30, 2025, when DC United won 2-1 at Citi Field in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, the record is closely contested: New York City FC have won twice, DC United have won twice, and one match ended in a draw. NYCFC's victories include a 2-0 home win on April 20, 2024, while DC United claimed a 2-0 win at home on October 7, 2023. The September 2024 meeting at Audi Field finished 1-1.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit 7th while DC United are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: