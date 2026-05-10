Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Yankee Stadium

Today's game between New York City FC and Columbus Crew will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 4:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for New York City FC vs Columbus Crew are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app.

For the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone Season Pass. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is now included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no separate add-on required. Existing subscribers can stream the match at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Sign up to a reputable provider, connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and then open the Apple TV app to stream the match.

New York City FC host Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that neither side can afford to take lightly. Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the East, separated by a single position, and points are running short for teams with playoff ambitions.

NYCFC come into this game in poor form. Nick Cushing's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches, including a 0-2 defeat to DC United in their most recent MLS outing. The Boys in Blue have struggled for defensive solidity, and a home loss to a direct conference rival would deepen the concern around their season.

The only bright spot in that recent run was a US Open Cup win over Red Bull New York, which offered a brief lift but did little to mask the problems in league play. NYCFC drew 4-4 with FC Cincinnati before that, a result that summed up their season so far — capable of scoring but unable to keep clean sheets.

Columbus Crew arrive in New York with problems of their own. The Crew lost 2-3 to Minnesota United in their last MLS match, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back league wins over Philadelphia Union and LA Galaxy. Their form across five games reads two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

The Crew did beat One Knoxville SC 4-1 in the US Open Cup last week, which will at least provide some confidence heading into the trip to the Bronx. But their inconsistency in MLS has left them sitting tenth in the East, one place below NYCFC.

With the standings tight and both clubs aware that the playoff race will not wait, this is a fixture that carries genuine consequence. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for New York City FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Columbus Crew are also without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

New York City FC have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to DC United on May 3 in MLS. Before that, NYCFC beat Red Bull New York 1-3 in the US Open Cup, then lost 1-0 to CF Montreal in the league. A 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati and a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC complete the run. NYCFC have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, a record that reflects their continued defensive fragility.

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 league defeat to Minnesota United on May 2. Prior to that, the Crew beat One Knoxville SC 4-1 in the US Open Cup and won 2-0 against Philadelphia Union in MLS. A 2-1 win over LA Galaxy and a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution complete the five-match stretch. Columbus have scored eleven goals and conceded seven, showing attacking output but mixed defensive results.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 17, 2025, when New York City FC beat Columbus Crew 3-2 in an MLS regular-season fixture at Yankee Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Columbus hosted in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which also include a 4-2 Columbus win in August 2024, a 1-1 Leagues Cup draw in August 2024, and a 2-3 Columbus win at Yankee Stadium in June 2024, the Crew hold an edge with two wins to NYCFC's one, alongside two draws.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit ninth while Columbus Crew are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: