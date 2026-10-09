How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

While the Vikings are flying high at the top of the NFC North with a 4-0 record, the Saints have lost two on the bounce and are currently 1-3.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

The Saints are on a short week trying to bounce back from a rough Monday night loss, while the undefeated Vikings aim to keep their perfect streak alive behind a highly-touted defensive front.

New Orleans Saints Team News

The Saints have a heavily populated injury report coming off their physical Week 4 game, but they received a major boost at the quarterback position.

Quarterback : Starting QB Tyler Shough has been battling a left-hand injury, but he was upgraded to a full participant in practice and is fully on track to take every snap on Sunday.

Offensive Line Crisis : The biggest blow to the Saints' offense is at tackle. Star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is on Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain. Swing tackle Asim Richards is slated to step in, meaning Shough's blindside will be heavily tested by a fierce Minnesota pass rush.

Skill Positions : Star running back Alvin Kamara (back soreness) missed early week work but was upgraded to a participant and is expected to start. Top wide receiver Chris Olave is managing a foot injury that saw him limited in practice, though expectations lean toward him playing through it.

Defense & Absences : Linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) has missed consecutive practice sessions and is highly questionable to feature. On top of that, edge rusher Carl Granderson (ankle) and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (knee) have sat out practice windows, severely stressing the Saints’ defensive depth.

Injured Reserve (Out) : Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remains out long-term on IR.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

Minnesota's primary storylines revolve around their explosive wide receiver room and stability along their offensive line.

Wide Receivers: Superstar Justin Jefferson has been limited in practice as he works through an ankle injury sustained back in Week 3. Jefferson has publically stated his strong desire to play and is fully expected to suit up. Jordan Addison (hamstring) made crucial progress by returning to a limited practice capacity late in the week, though his status remains carefully monitored closer to kickoff. Note: The Vikings recently signed veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad. Depending on Addison’s ultimate availability, OBJ could potentially see a rapid elevation to the game-day roster.

Offensive Line: Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) missed consecutive practices. If he is unable to clear concussion protocol before Sunday, Ryan Van Demark will step in to start. Conversely, right tackle Brian O’Neill is dealing with a minor knee issue but has been practicing and is expected to play.

Backfield & Special Teams: Star running back Aaron Jones returned to full participation after an early-week rest day. Punter Brett Thorson (hamstring) was a full participant and is slated to return after missing the last two weeks.

Injured Reserve Returns: The Vikings opened the 21-day practice windows for center Michael Jurgens and tight end Ben Yurosek. Both were full practice participants, but the coaching staff has yet to confirm if they will be immediately activated for Sunday's roster.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



