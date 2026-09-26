Watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders kick-off time
The New Orleans Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 27.
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.
You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders Team News
New Orleans Saints Team News
The biggest challenge for the Saints heading into Week 3 is a major reshuffle on their offensive line. Rookie starting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered a severe high ankle sprain last week and has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR), leaving fourth-year tackle Asim Richards to protect quarterback Tyler Shough's blindside against Maxx Crosby
- Barion Brown (WR/RS) (Hamstring) - OUT: The rookie wideout and return specialist did not practice all week. Head coach Kellen Moore noted that kick-returning duties will be handled "by committee".
- Christen Miller (DL) (Toe) - OUT: Sidelined for Sunday after failing to participate in practice throughout the week.
- Martin Emerson Jr. (CB) (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE: Upgraded to limited participation on Friday, his status remains a game-time decision.
- Travis Etienne Jr. (RB) (Hamstring) - EXPECTED TO PLAY: Despite being limited earlier in the week, he logged a full practice on Friday and carries no injury designation. He will share the backfield with Alvin Kamara.
Las Vegas Raiders Team News
The Raiders, led by rookie head coach Klint Kubiak, are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2021. They have a few critical game-time decisions on their hands, particularly regarding their star rookie tight end.
- Treydan Stukes (S) (Concussion) - OUT: Ruled out after sitting out practice all week. Rob Leonard is expected to lean on Anthony Johnson to fill the void at free safety.
- Brock Bowers (TE) (Knee) - QUESTIONABLE: The standout rookie tight end was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but was a non-participant (DNP) during Friday's practice, casting a shadow over his highly anticipated 2026 debut.
- Kwity Paye (DE) (Illness) - QUESTIONABLE: Added to the report late in the week, he was a limited participant on Friday.
- Aidan O'Connell (QB) (Personal) - QUESTIONABLE: Missed practice all week due to non-injury personal reasons.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks