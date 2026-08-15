Watch New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 16:00 Caesars Superdome

Fans residing in the local broadcast markets can catch the game live on WVUE-FOX in the New Orleans market and WFOX-FOX in the Jacksonville market. Both channels are available to stream locally live on Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

For cord-cutters and fans outside of the local broadcast regions, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform. Out-of-market fans also have the option to stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Match Preview

Today's game will mark the on-field debut of the Jaguars' 2026 draft class, featuring 10 rookie picks looking to make an early impression. Expect the Saints to similarly test out their young additions and draft picks once the starters' day is done. Both coaching staffs will be using these valuable live reps to evaluate their roster depth ahead of final cuts. Expect a heavy emphasis on talent evaluation over complex strategy, as backups and fringe roster hopefuls compete for extended playing time in the second half.

Early New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced that quarterback Spencer Rattler will get the start under center for Saturday's preseason matchup.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr., who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2021 and spent five seasons with the team, signed a lucrative four-year deal with the Saints this offseason. He caught up warmly with former teammates like Trevor Lawrence during Thursday's joint practice and will look to make a splash in his Saints debut.

With Etienne now in New Orleans, the door is wide open in the Jaguars' backfield. Second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten is among the leading candidates to take over as the team's primary ball carrier. He will be looking for a strong preseason showing to lock down the starting job.

While franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked sharp operating under second-year head coach Liam Coen, expect backup quarterback Tyler Shough to get a significant amount of playing time as the coaching staff evaluates the depth chart.

Useful links

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