How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Top spot in the NFC South is up for grabs! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) in an all NFC South clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Both sides may sit top of the NFC South division with 3-5 records, but the Panthers are currently on a 3-game losing streak, while the Saints are coming off a slender 23-22 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Team News

New Orleans Saints Team News

Quarterback & Offense : Quarterback Tyler Shough sparked the comeback last week, finishing with 272 passing yards, a touchdown, and a 110.4 passer rating.

: Quarterback Tyler Shough sparked the comeback last week, finishing with 272 passing yards, a touchdown, and a 110.4 passer rating. Lineup & Position Changes : Center Erik McCoy suffered a bicep injury, prompting a major shift on the offensive line with Caesar Ruiz moving from right guard to starting center (his college position) and Jeremiah Wright stepping into the right guard role.

: Center Erik McCoy suffered a bicep injury, prompting a major shift on the offensive line with Caesar Ruiz moving from right guard to starting center (his college position) and Jeremiah Wright stepping into the right guard role. Running Back Boost : Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window as a limited participant. His return sets up a multi-faceted backfield rotation alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime.

: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window as a limited participant. His return sets up a multi-faceted backfield rotation alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. Pass Rush: The New Orleans defense has tightened up, holding opponents under 24 points in three of their last four games, powered by a strong pass rush featuring Chase Young and Carl Granderson (who had two sacks last week).

Carolina Panthers Team News

Quarterback & Offense : Bryce Young is looking to rebound after completing 28-of-39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Denver, though protection issues remain a focal point. Chuba Hubbard continues to anchor the ground game, and Darren Waller leads the middle-of-the-field receiving targets.

: Bryce Young is looking to rebound after completing 28-of-39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Denver, though protection issues remain a focal point. Chuba Hubbard continues to anchor the ground game, and Darren Waller leads the middle-of-the-field receiving targets. Roster Moves & Practice Windows : The Panthers opened practice windows for several key contributors, including running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and cornerback Mike Jackson, alongside offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

: The Panthers opened practice windows for several key contributors, including running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and cornerback Mike Jackson, alongside offensive lineman Brady Christensen. Special Teams Adjustments: Following the release of veteran receiver and returner David Moore, Anthony Tyus III and Trevor Etienne have shifted into primary return roles.

New Orleans Saints NO Form Carolina Panthers CAR NO NO CAR CAR All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 23 22 Cleveland Browns CLE W New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L New York Giants NYG 27 34 New Orleans Saints NO W New Orleans Saints NO 13 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN L New Orleans Saints NO 24 45 Atlanta Falcons ATL L Matches played 5 Points scored 104 All Games All Games Carolina Panthers CAR 21 26 Denver Broncos DEN L Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR L Carolina Panthers CAR 13 43 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR W Carolina Panthers CAR 32 26 Detroit Lions DET W Matches played 5 Points scored 110

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL New Orleans Saints NO 20 Carolina Panthers CAR 17 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 7 New Orleans Saints NO 17 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 23 New Orleans Saints NO 22 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 47 Carolina Panthers CAR 10 FT NFL New Orleans Saints NO 28 Carolina Panthers CAR 6 FT 134 Points scored 63

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks