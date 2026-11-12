How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Top spot in the NFC South is up for grabs! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time
The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana) in an all NFC South clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Both sides may sit top of the NFC South division with 3-5 records, but the Panthers are currently on a 3-game losing streak, while the Saints are coming off a slender 23-22 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Team News
New Orleans Saints Team News
- Quarterback & Offense: Quarterback Tyler Shough sparked the comeback last week, finishing with 272 passing yards, a touchdown, and a 110.4 passer rating.
- Lineup & Position Changes: Center Erik McCoy suffered a bicep injury, prompting a major shift on the offensive line with Caesar Ruiz moving from right guard to starting center (his college position) and Jeremiah Wright stepping into the right guard role.
- Running Back Boost: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window as a limited participant. His return sets up a multi-faceted backfield rotation alongside Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime.
- Pass Rush: The New Orleans defense has tightened up, holding opponents under 24 points in three of their last four games, powered by a strong pass rush featuring Chase Young and Carl Granderson (who had two sacks last week).
Carolina Panthers Team News
- Quarterback & Offense: Bryce Young is looking to rebound after completing 28-of-39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against Denver, though protection issues remain a focal point. Chuba Hubbard continues to anchor the ground game, and Darren Waller leads the middle-of-the-field receiving targets.
- Roster Moves & Practice Windows: The Panthers opened practice windows for several key contributors, including running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Legette, and cornerback Mike Jackson, alongside offensive lineman Brady Christensen.
- Special Teams Adjustments: Following the release of veteran receiver and returner David Moore, Anthony Tyus III and Trevor Etienne have shifted into primary return roles.
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YouTube TV
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Fubo
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Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks