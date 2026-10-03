Watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

5 Oct 2026 - 20:15 Caesars Superdome

The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), in a huge all NFC South clash, during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, October 5 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ESPN.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

New Orleans Saints Team News

The Saints' roster is heavily depleted, particularly in their defensive front seven and backfield.

Travis Etienne Jr. (RB): Placed on Injured Reserve due to a severe hamstring injury suffered in Week 3. He will miss at least the next four weeks, leaving Alvin Kamara to carry the heavy lifting while Ulysses Bentley IV has been signed to the practice squad for depth.

Did Not Practice (DNP): A cluster of critical defensive starters missed consecutive practices:

• Kaden Elliss (LB) - Calf

• Pete Werner (LB) - Stinger/Shoulder

• Carl Granderson (EDGE) - Ankle

• Anfernee Jennings (EDGE) - Knee

Limited Practice (LP): Special teams rookie weapon Barion Brown (Hamstring) and tight end Noah Fant (Abdomen) remain limited.

Good News: Starting safety Julian Blackmon (Calf) returned to a full practice session, giving the secondary a major boost.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons enter the prime-time matchup in relatively excellent health.

Did Not Practice (DNP): Only offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor missed practice, which was a scheduled rest day. Veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith also returned from a rest day.

Limited Practice (LP): Some key defenders logged limited sessions, though none appear in danger of missing the game:

• Samson Ebukam (DE) - Working his way back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 3.

• Divine Deablo (LB) - Managing a hamstring issue but played every snap in their last outing.

• Kendal Daniels (LB) - The rookie starter was added to the report with an Achilles issue, though the team is reportedly just being cautious.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



